Barbara Lee Flynn, 84, of Mount Washington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.

She was a retired employee of General Electric, where she worked for over 41 years. She was a member of IUE 761 and Bethel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rhoda Hamilton; and a sister, Bonnie Reynolds.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Flynn; sons, Jerry (Delores) and Robert (Teresa) Flynn; a brother, Louis Hamilton; two sisters, Estrada Gambell and Betty Garrett; and two granddaughters.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation continues after 9 a.m. on Monday.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hosparus for their care and support. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.

