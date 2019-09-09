Barbara Lee Flynn (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lee Flynn.
Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Lee Flynn, 84, of Mount Washington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was a retired employee of General Electric, where she worked for over 41 years. She was a member of IUE 761 and Bethel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rhoda Hamilton; and a sister, Bonnie Reynolds.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Flynn; sons, Jerry (Delores) and Robert (Teresa) Flynn; a brother, Louis Hamilton; two sisters, Estrada Gambell and Betty Garrett; and two granddaughters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation continues after 9 a.m. on Monday.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hosparus for their care and support. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.