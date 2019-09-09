Barbara Lee Flynn, 84, of Mount Washington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was a retired employee of General Electric, where she worked for over 41 years. She was a member of IUE 761 and Bethel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rhoda Hamilton; and a sister, Bonnie Reynolds.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Flynn; sons, Jerry (Delores) and Robert (Teresa) Flynn; a brother, Louis Hamilton; two sisters, Estrada Gambell and Betty Garrett; and two granddaughters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation continues after 9 a.m. on Monday.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hosparus for their care and support. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 11, 2019