Barbara S. Wright, 65, of Shepherdsville, returned to the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health.
Barbara owned and operated the Shelter Insurance in Mount Washington and Shepherdsville for 17 years. She was a proud member of the Bullitt County Woman's Club and the Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce. Barbara was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Washington, serving in the Women's Prison Ministry and Baby Blessings.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie (Joseph) Berry; and her father, Robert Webb.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeff Wright; two daughters, Laura (Nolan) Polley and Jennifer Grant; two brothers, Terry (Shirley) and Timothy (Donna) Webb; her beloved grandchildren, Stephen (Emilie) Polley, Shelbi Grant, Morgan Grant, Jeffrey Polley and River Polley; along with a great-granddaughter, BonniReigh Grant.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at First Baptist Church of Mount Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington and after 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Memorial gifts in Barbara's memory are suggested to the 'Be the Match' program or the American Cancer Society
.