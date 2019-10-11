Barbie Sue Clark, 57, of Elizabethtown, died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Ervin and Christine Waters Ingram.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Clark; a son, Benjamin (Jessica) Clark; two daughters, Amanda (John) Audia and Mattea Clark; two sisters, Donna (Mitchell) Hill and Vicki (David) Walker; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with private burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 16, 2019