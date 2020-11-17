1/
Barren Lee Riggs
Barren Lee Riggs, 67, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Barren worked as an assembly worker with General Electric until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of IUE-CWA Local 761.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Darlene Riggs; his parents, Lillard and Iona Riggs; and his grandparents, Claude and Ava Riggs.
Barren is survived by his daughter, Emily (Scott) Wheatley; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Riggs; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and one brother.
In keeping with Barren's wishes, the family had a private service with cremation following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Ky. 40223. Memories of Barren and messages of support for the family may be shared at www.ratterman.com
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, are assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
