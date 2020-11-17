Barren Lee Riggs, 67, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Barren worked as an assembly worker with General Electric until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of IUE-CWA Local 761.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Darlene Riggs; his parents, Lillard and Iona Riggs; and his grandparents, Claude and Ava Riggs.
Barren is survived by his daughter, Emily (Scott) Wheatley; son, Jeffrey (Angela) Riggs; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and one brother.
In keeping with Barren's wishes, the family had a private service with cremation following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Ky. 40223. Memories of Barren and messages of support for the family may be shared at www.ratterman.com
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, are assisting the family with arrangements.