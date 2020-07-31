Barry M. Winslow, 73, of Mount Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was a retired operations manager for Dairymen, Inc., as well as a home appraiser and a member of First Baptist Church Mount Washington, where he served as a deacon, chairman of the personnel committee, worked with the audio-visual team and worked with the RAs. Barry loved his family and on June 9, 2020, celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his loving wife, Linda Armstrong Winslow.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Winslow; and his parents, James and Beatrice Winslow.

Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Craig (Sara) Winslow; two grandchildren, Connor and Alec Winslow; two brothers, Marty (Lisa) and Mike Winslow; and his sister-in-law, Sylvia Winslow.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at First Baptist Church of Mount Washington with burial to follow in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store