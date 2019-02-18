Benita McBride, 61, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by by her father, James Bennett.
She is survived by her husband, James 'Mac' McBride Sr.; mother, Dorothy Bennett; and a brother, Jeffrey Bennett.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway with burial at Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday. An Eastern Star service of PWM Purity 116 will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 20, 2019