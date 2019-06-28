Beth Marie Martin, 46, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home.

She attended the University of Louisville and graduated from JCC. She taught clinicals at Spencerian College and graduated from Spencerian College. She was a nurse at Jewish ICU.

Beth loved to sew, cook and give to others.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard A. Eschman; mother-in-law, Peggy Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Derek Martin; a son, Brent Matheny; mother, Wanda Eschman; brothers, Brad (Ladonna) and Brian (Paula) Eschman; sister-in-law, Amanda (Michael) Franz; nieces and nephews, Brianna (Cody) Vincent, Marissa Eschman, Brandon Eschman, Logan Eschman, Kaylan Frantz and Bella Frantz; great nephew, Cayden Vincent; father-in-law, Larry Martin; and her loving 'second' mom, Sandy 'Snooge' Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday and after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.

