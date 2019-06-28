Beth Marie Martin

Guest Book
  • "Beth was always smiling and full of laughter. We will miss..."
  • "So sorry to hear she is gone way too soon. I went to high..."
    - Ann Bray
  • "So very sorry to hear of her passing. I knew her from high..."
    - Ann Bray
  • "Beth, was one of the stongest women I have ever met. Not..."
    - sue cook
  • - sue cook
Service Information
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-7084
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
Obituary
Beth Marie Martin, 46, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home.
She attended the University of Louisville and graduated from JCC. She taught clinicals at Spencerian College and graduated from Spencerian College. She was a nurse at Jewish ICU.
Beth loved to sew, cook and give to others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard A. Eschman; mother-in-law, Peggy Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Derek Martin; a son, Brent Matheny; mother, Wanda Eschman; brothers, Brad (Ladonna) and Brian (Paula) Eschman; sister-in-law, Amanda (Michael) Franz; nieces and nephews, Brianna (Cody) Vincent, Marissa Eschman, Brandon Eschman, Logan Eschman, Kaylan Frantz and Bella Frantz; great nephew, Cayden Vincent; father-in-law, Larry Martin; and her loving 'second' mom, Sandy 'Snooge' Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday and after 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 1, 2019
