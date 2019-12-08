Betty Baker, 84, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Mrs. Baker was born in Perry County, Ky., on Feb. 20, 1935, to the late Levi and Martha (Collins) Deaton. She was a homemaker and a member of Family Day Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Jackson Baker; brothers, Albert, Earl and Tim Deaton; sisters, Myrtle Noble, Lurlia Elkin, Mary Ellen Francis, Patricia Ann and Diana Ruth Deaton.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Mada Strode, Tracey Comstock, Belinda (Danny) Hargrove, Ken Baker and Cindy (James) DeVary; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, Dec. 9, from 3-8 p.m. and on Tuesday after 9 a.m.

