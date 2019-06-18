Betty Cundiff, 89, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Oma (Price) Dever; husband, Lindsay Cundiff; sister, Pauline Shepherd; and brother, Roscoe Dever.
She is survived by her son, David (Cheri) Cundiff; daughter, Diane (Perry) Cook; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 24, 2019