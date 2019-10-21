Betty Jean Shepherd, 75, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nellie (Blakeley) Noe; husband, Robert (Bobby) Shepherd; daughter, Rebecca Shepherd; and 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Shepherd and Timothy Shepherd; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 23, 2019