Betty Jewell Mitchell

Betty Jewell Mitchell, 90, of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Baptist Health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Mitchell Sr.
She is survived by three sons, William Everett Jr., John Owen and Joseph Alan Mitchell Sr.; along with eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bethany Memorial Cemetery. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 9, 2019
