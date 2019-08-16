Bettye Sue Hourigan, 79, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Bertha Strader Roach; and a sister, Shirley Roach.
She is survived by her husband, C.A. Hourigan; son, Mark (Lori) Hourigan; daughter, Kelli (Matt) Bush; sister, Ruth Ann (Lellan) Barlow; brother, Doug (Lorraine) Roach; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial will be in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be after Noon on Sunday.
