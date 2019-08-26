Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Gass. View Sign Service Information Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors 7410 Westport Road Louisville , KY 402224100 (502)-426-9351 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors 7410 Westport Road Louisville , KY 402224100 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors 7410 Westport Road Louisville , KY 402224100 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Beverly was born in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 9, 1944, the first child of Herman 'Dewey' Gass Jr. and Marion F. (Schoenlaub) Gass.

Left to cherish Bev's memory are her adopted family: Joy Faye, Rob, Betsy, Helen and Isaac Heines; a niece and nephew; and a multitude of dear friends from her years as a teacher, coach and volunteer.

For 44 years, Bev taught physical education to and coached the children of Jefferson County, Ky. Westport High School and Wilder Elementary School received the majority of Bev's years with JCPS. While at Westport H.S., Bev taught health and P.E., served as the track and field and cross-country coach and girls' basketball coach. Following retirement from the public school system, Bev taught physical education 12 years for the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Albert the Great School.

Beverly was a volunteer at heart. She gave tirelessly of her time to many great organizations. For 20 years, she served Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana as an adult volunteer. Bev was the leader of Brownie Troop 1040 and served Area 14 as the North Bullitt Service Unit Manager for many years. She was Co-Director for the Area 14 Day Camp for 10 years. Also in service to the children of Bullitt County, Bev coached soccer for the Bullitt County Family YMCA for 16 seasons. For fifteen years, Bev gave freely of her time to Special Olympics of Kentucky as the coach for the Blue Devils basketball team.

A celebration of Bev's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 7410 Westport Road, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 30, from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift of remembrance of Bev to Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, 2115 Lexington Road, Louisville, 40206.

