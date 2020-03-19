Billie Jean Conway, 87, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She was born in Hazard, Ky., on March 29, 1932.

She was a member of the Shepherdsville First Baptist Church, of the Chapter 183 Order of the Eastern Star and a Kentucky Colonel. She loved walking in nature.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Madge Engle McNear; stepfather, Gilbert McNear; and her sister, Joanne Frye.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 66 years, Robert E. Conway; sons, Jim Conway, Scott (Margie) Conway and Roger Conway; grandchildren, Christy (Pete) Gilson, Jason Conway, Mike Conway, Josh Conway and Cody Conway; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, March 20, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

