Billie Verie Campbell, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Campbell; parents, Elmer and Dora Howard; and sisters, Betty Gail Stidham and Princess Marie Slater.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Nancy) Campbell and Glenda (Steve) Capps; siblings, Roger Howard, Brenda Sue Perkins and Linda Carol Howard; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 12, 2019