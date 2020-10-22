1/
Billy David "B.D." Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy 'B.D.' David Allen, 82, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at UofL Medical Center South.
B.D. retired after working 40-plus years for L&N/CSX Railroad, where he served as a train conductor and brakeman. He held a second professional a thoroughbred handler for 30-plus ears. He bred, raised and trained horses that raced at Churchill Downs and several other tracks.
B.D. was a friend to everyone, he enjoyed having fun and living life to the fullest. He had an infectious grand laugh that defined his vivacious character.
B.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson 'Hen' and Mary 'Boots' Allen; and a sister, Barbara Allen Parker.
He is survived by his children, Danny Wayne Allen of Shepherdsville and Jessie Allen (Tim) Spurling of Lebanon Junction; siblings, Phillip (Karlie) Allen of Brooks, Joey Allen of Shepherdsville, Carmelita Allen of Mount Washington and Lisa (Eddie) Vittitow of Shepherdsville; grandchildren, Brandi Spurling, Aaron Allen and Jacob Allen; great-grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Downs andLevi Reed; his first great-great-grandchild, Harlow Rose, due later this year; along with many close friends and family.
The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 24, from Noon-2 p.m. at the VFW Post on Highway 44 West in Shepherdsville. Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
VFW Post
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved