Billy 'B.D.' David Allen, 82, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at UofL Medical Center South.
B.D. retired after working 40-plus years for L&N/CSX Railroad, where he served as a train conductor and brakeman. He held a second professional a thoroughbred handler for 30-plus ears. He bred, raised and trained horses that raced at Churchill Downs and several other tracks.
B.D. was a friend to everyone, he enjoyed having fun and living life to the fullest. He had an infectious grand laugh that defined his vivacious character.
B.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson 'Hen' and Mary 'Boots' Allen; and a sister, Barbara Allen Parker.
He is survived by his children, Danny Wayne Allen of Shepherdsville and Jessie Allen (Tim) Spurling of Lebanon Junction; siblings, Phillip (Karlie) Allen of Brooks, Joey Allen of Shepherdsville, Carmelita Allen of Mount Washington and Lisa (Eddie) Vittitow of Shepherdsville; grandchildren, Brandi Spurling, Aaron Allen and Jacob Allen; great-grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Downs andLevi Reed; his first great-great-grandchild, Harlow Rose, due later this year; along with many close friends and family.
The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 24, from Noon-2 p.m. at the VFW Post on Highway 44 West in Shepherdsville. Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.
