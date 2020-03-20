Bobbie Jewell McCollum Johnson

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bobbie Jewell McCollum Johnson, 88, of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Baptist Health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford E. Johnson.
She is survived by daughters, Ramona (David) Stout and Terry (Mike) Chapman; sons, Gene (Toni), Mike (Christy) and Tim (Denise) Johnson; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Kings Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.