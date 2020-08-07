Bobby Joe Boley, 80, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Bobby worked for 32 years at Winn Dixie as a truck driver. He will always be remembered for the family man he was, spending time with his family watching NASCAR.

Born to the late Wilburn and Christine Boley, Bobby was also preceded in passing by his loving wife of 50 years, Darlene; and three brothers.

Here to carry on Bobby's memory are his children, Rick (Nancy) Boley and Karen (Steve) Eifler; grandchildren, Joey, Stephanie and Stephen Jr.; siblings, Pat, Jimmy (Renee), Richard 'Duce' (Linda), Kathy 'Susie', Debbie, Sherry (Mike) and Russell (Brenda); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from Noon until 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home in Louisville. A funeral service will begin immediately at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Bobby will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.



