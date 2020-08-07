1/
Bobby Joe Boley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Joe Boley, 80, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Bobby worked for 32 years at Winn Dixie as a truck driver. He will always be remembered for the family man he was, spending time with his family watching NASCAR.
Born to the late Wilburn and Christine Boley, Bobby was also preceded in passing by his loving wife of 50 years, Darlene; and three brothers.
Here to carry on Bobby's memory are his children, Rick (Nancy) Boley and Karen (Steve) Eifler; grandchildren, Joey, Stephanie and Stephen Jr.; siblings, Pat, Jimmy (Renee), Richard 'Duce' (Linda), Kathy 'Susie', Debbie, Sherry (Mike) and Russell (Brenda); and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from Noon until 2 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home in Louisville. A funeral service will begin immediately at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Bobby will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved