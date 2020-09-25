Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Ray Thurman, 73, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Ray and Elizabeth McCubbins Thurman.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Etherton Thurman; sons, Bobby Dale Thurman, Andy Thurman and Tyler (Sabrina) Thurman; daughter, Shannon (Joe) Parsley; brother, Danny Thurman; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Thurman Family Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store