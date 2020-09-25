1/
Bobby Ray Thurman
Bobby Ray Thurman, 73, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Ray and Elizabeth McCubbins Thurman.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Etherton Thurman; sons, Bobby Dale Thurman, Andy Thurman and Tyler (Sabrina) Thurman; daughter, Shannon (Joe) Parsley; brother, Danny Thurman; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Thurman Family Cemetery.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral
12:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
SEP
23
Burial
Thurman Family Cemetery
