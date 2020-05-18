Bobby Samuels Jr., 61, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1958, in Louisville. He formerly worked at Publishers Printing in Shepherdsville, loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sue Samuels Sr.; and a brother, Mark Samuels.

He is survived by his two children, Ashley (Richard) Workman and Lee (Kellie) Samuels III; five grandchildren; three sisters, Tawana Skaggs, Yolanda Tyler and Susan Samuels; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Louisville.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

