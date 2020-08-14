Bonnie Carol Hilbert Wolford, 58, of Brooks, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Raymond Wolford; children, Tara (Daniel Hibbard) Wolford and Alan Wolford; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Willisburg Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



