Bonnie Carol Hilbert Wolford
Bonnie Carol Hilbert Wolford, 58, of Brooks, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Raymond Wolford; children, Tara (Daniel Hibbard) Wolford and Alan Wolford; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Willisburg Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
