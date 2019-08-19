Bonnie Lou Richardson, 70, of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrol and Gladys 'McGuffin' Davis; and a brother, Craig Davis.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Albert 'Bert' Richardson; children, Rebecca 'Becky' Ackerman, Beth (Glen) Perry, Kasie Kessinger and Scotty Kessinger; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sisters, Sue (Wayne) Smith and Dawn Hoskinson.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 21, 2019