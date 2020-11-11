Bonnie Taylor, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Baker and Loretta Hall; and brothers, Donnie, Pete, Orvie, Art and Gary Baker.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mike Taylor; children, George, Gary, John and William Morris and Vanessa Blankenship; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Barbara Walker, Billy (Vivian) Baker and Charlie (Tess) Baker.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. The family chose cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store