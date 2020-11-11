1/
Bonnie Taylor
Bonnie Taylor, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Baker and Loretta Hall; and brothers, Donnie, Pete, Orvie, Art and Gary Baker.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mike Taylor; children, George, Gary, John and William Morris and Vanessa Blankenship; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Barbara Walker, Billy (Vivian) Baker and Charlie (Tess) Baker.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. The family chose cremation.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
