Brandon Earl McCoy, 25, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patty Lyons; grandparents, Una Mae Harrison and 'Cotton' McCoy; aunt, Cathy Throgmorgon; and cousins, Wendy Baumgardner and Jeremy Baumgardner.

He is survived by his father, Jerry McCoy; siblings, Jesse (Shanna Bier) Massey, Evelyn (Shaun) Miller, Steven (Summer) Sinclair, Dalton Peterson and Danny (Adrian) McCoy; grandmother, Roxanne Morrison.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Sunday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store