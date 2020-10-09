1/
Brandon Earl McCoy
Brandon Earl McCoy, 25, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patty Lyons; grandparents, Una Mae Harrison and 'Cotton' McCoy; aunt, Cathy Throgmorgon; and cousins, Wendy Baumgardner and Jeremy Baumgardner.
He is survived by his father, Jerry McCoy; siblings, Jesse (Shanna Bier) Massey, Evelyn (Shaun) Miller, Steven (Summer) Sinclair, Dalton Peterson and Danny (Adrian) McCoy; grandmother, Roxanne Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
OCT
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
