Brenda Carol (Hatton) Chesser, 74, of Bardstown, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Mrs. Chesser was born in Louisville on Dec. 7, 1944, to the late Melvin J. and Addie (Price) Hatton. She retired from Kroger as a clerk. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also very dedicated to her work with the Southern Gospel Quartet Convention.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin J. and Addie (Price) Hatton; her husband, Charles J. Chesser; brother, Don Hatton; sister-in-law, Barbara Hatton; father- and mother-in-law, Hobert and Irene Chesser; and grandparents, J.D. and Anna Price and George and Rebecca Hatton.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Tammy (Larry) Chesser Brant and Tony (Helen) Chesser; grandchildren, Corey (Natasha) Brant, Carey Brant, Casey Brant and Joey (Andrea) Samples; great-grandson, Braxton John Charles Brant; siblings, Gilbert (Sandy) Hatton, Ken (Judy) Hatton, Dan Hatton and Cheri (Steve) Hatton Barnes.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, Aug. 2, at Church Alive, 9508 Blue Lick Road, Louisville. Interment will follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1-8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway, and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

