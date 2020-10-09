1/
Brenda Joyce Davis, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian (Ramey) Wyatt; ex-husband, Alan Davis; brother, Billy Don Wyatt; and brother-in-law, Willie Tindal.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Davis; daughters, Debbie David, Tammy (Perry) Pryor and Tracy (Russell) Fluhr; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Vicki Tindal; brother, Johnny Ray (Barbara) Wyatt; sister-in-law, Josie Wyatt.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
