Brenda Joyce Davis, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian (Ramey) Wyatt; ex-husband, Alan Davis; brother, Billy Don Wyatt; and brother-in-law, Willie Tindal.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Davis; daughters, Debbie David, Tammy (Perry) Pryor and Tracy (Russell) Fluhr; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Vicki Tindal; brother, Johnny Ray (Barbara) Wyatt; sister-in-law, Josie Wyatt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Saturday.



