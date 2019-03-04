Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Kay Knight. View Sign

Brenda Kay Knight, 57, of Hartford, died on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her residence.

Brenda was born Sept. 9, 1961, in Louisville to the late Russell and Betty Jean Moore Sailings.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Dunford.

She is survived by her son, Joshua Dunford of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren, Kyler, Kambryn, Emma and Alexis Dunford of Shepherdsville; two brothers, Barry and Bobby Sailings, both of Dunlap, Tenn.; a sister, Linda Craig of Horse Branch, Ky.; special friend Leah Tucker of Morgantown, Ky.; two special grandchildren, Keegan Rose and Madaline Tucker, both of Morgantown; and several children she took in over the years providing them a warm loving place to stay.

All services are private and under the direction of Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown.

