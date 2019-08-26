Brenda Myers, 79, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William R. Tatum and Lillian Louise Masden Samuels; a son-in-law, Walter McNay Jr.; and a nephew, Eric Sturgill.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Myers; sons, Bubby (Pam) Myers and Darrin (James Finley) Myers; daughter, Kammie McNay; sister, Sadalia (Tommy) Sturgill; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 28, 2019