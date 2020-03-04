Brian 'Brownie' Hutchins, 50, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Hutchins; son, Seth Hutchins; daughters, Sherry Lynn Hutchins, Samantha Yost and Nevaeh Hutchins; brother, Jeffrey Hutchinson; sister, Brenda Cheryl Roberts; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 jp.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 9, 2020