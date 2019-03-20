Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Keith Powell. View Sign

Brian Keith Powell, 52, of Hillview, returned to his heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Mr. Powell was born in Louisville on July 2, 1966. He was employed by General Electric and he was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Powell Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Kris (Anna) Powell and Ryan Powell; his mother, Linda Powell; the mother of his children, Rose Powell; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

