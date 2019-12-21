Bruce Edward Ellis

Obituary
Bruce Edward Ellis, 73, of Louisville, died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee and Veronica (Dalton) Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn 'Sue' (Janes) Ellis; sister-in-law, Candy (Lee) Curry; nieces, Kimberly (Ed) Landreth, Kayla (Kyle) Conder and Katie (Shane) Morris; great-nieces and nephews, Camden and Coy Landreth, Hadlee Morris and Ada Conder; and cousin, Jane (John) Roe.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Brookland Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 25, 2019
