On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Byrldean Kneisler left this world to meet her beloved husband, Charles, in the afterlife. Byrldean graduated from Shepherdsville High School, resided in Brooks until 2012, and lived out the rest of her days in Virginia Beach with her granddaughter, Amy, and her family.
She was a member of the Salem Church of Christ and the Bullitt County Homemakers Club. As a member of the Brooks Elementary School PTA, Byrldean was honored for her countless volunteer hours in the 1990s. She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her 4-year-old great-grandson, Maveric) cooking, reading short stories, flowers of all sorts, listening to country and gospel music, Christmas time and she loved spending time at the ocean.
Although she celebrated her 85th birthday on Aug. 5, Byrldean was full of life and energy, and her laughter filled the house even on the morning of her sudden passing. Throughout the Ô80s and Ô90s, Byrldean and Charles traveled the world on countless cruises and strategically planned road trips with dear friends. Her favorite places to visit were St. Lucia, the western parts of the United States, New England and Washington, D.C.
A graveside service will be scheduled in Brooks in the spring of 2021 with a date to be determined. Condolences and requests for obituary cards may be sent to Byrldean's granddaughter, Amy Rushing, 5064 Century Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., 23462.
In lieu of flowers, share love and kindness. Call a friend or relative you haven't reached out to recently. Laugh with someone you love. Send a thinking of you card to a friend having a hard time. Offer to babysit for that mom who is struggling to find a free moment. Don't wait to say 'I Love You.' Any act of kindness is appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com