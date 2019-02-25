Calvin Eugene Maddox, 86, of Lebanon Junction, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at University Hospital in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Eugene Maddox; parents, Charles J. and Ethel R. Foster Maddox; brothers, Adrian, Coleman and Irvin Maddox; sisters, Mina Lee Middleton and Bonnie Maddox; and a granddaughter, Stacy Slaven.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Pepper Maddox; daughter, Anita Carol (Danny) Nichols; sisters, Judy Hardin and Darlene Maddox; three grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 27, 2019