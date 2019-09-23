Carolyn Isert, 77, died on Sept. 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilbert and Mayme; sister, Judy; brother Randall; and daughter-in-law, Tammy.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gray; children, Scott and Chris (Jessica); and granddaughter, Chloe; sisters, Rita, Myra (Merle), Sharon (Don) and Janet; brother, Steve (Greta). Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 25, 2019