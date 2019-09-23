Carolyn Isert

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Obituary
Carolyn Isert, 77, died on Sept. 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilbert and Mayme; sister, Judy; brother Randall; and daughter-in-law, Tammy.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gray; children, Scott and Chris (Jessica); and granddaughter, Chloe; sisters, Rita, Myra (Merle), Sharon (Don) and Janet; brother, Steve (Greta). Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 25, 2019
