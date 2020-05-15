Carolyn Marie Weihe-Preston, 73, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her son, Norman Preston Jr.; and her parents, William Harry and Margaret Kern Bouse.
She is survived by son, Larry Weihe; daughter, Shelly White; sisters, Lillian Smith, Jane Moran, Janet Payton, Mena Burden and Sissy Gilbert; brothers, William Harry Bouse and Joe Bouse; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private with cremation to follow. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 18, 2020