Carolyn Nell Marsh, a.k.a. Earth mother, 97, of Corydon, Ind., died on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Harrison Healthcare in Corydon.

She was born Feb. 2, 1922, in Bedford, Ind., to the late Arthur and Carrie Tobias. She ran a rehabilitation center, 'All the Way House' in Louisville, for 33 years and was a minister at a non-profit organization where she ministered to youth with drug and alcohol abuse, to men coming out of prison, and also to women and single mothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jim Marsh; daughter, Barbara Sue Byrne; her sister, Ethel Hamm; and her brothers, Art, Marion and Mel Tobias.

Survivors include her sons, Dan (Kathy) Marsh of Shepherdsville, Rocky Reynolds and Jeff Marsh, both of Louisville, and Buddy Reynolds of Joplin, Mo.; daughters, Debbie (Kenneth) Buzek of Laconia, Ind., Tammie (Jonathan) Butler of Lawrenceburg and Betty Carol Marsh of Louisville; 23 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at Grace Tabernacle near Laconia with the Rev. Greg Carter officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at Grace Tabernacle.

