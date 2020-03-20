Carolyn Quebbeman

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Obituary
Carolyn Queggeman, 81, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester C. and Ella Gentry Fidler; and husband, James Ray Quebbeman.
She is survived by her sons, David and Kevin Moore; stepson, James L. Quebbeman; and a sister-in-law, Irene Fidler.
Funerals services were held on Thursday, March 19, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Pfrimmers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Corydon, Ind.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020
