Carolyn Queggeman, 81, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester C. and Ella Gentry Fidler; and husband, James Ray Quebbeman.
She is survived by her sons, David and Kevin Moore; stepson, James L. Quebbeman; and a sister-in-law, Irene Fidler.
Funerals services were held on Thursday, March 19, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Pfrimmers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Corydon, Ind.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020