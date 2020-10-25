1/
Carolyn S. Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn S. Duncan, 72, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Miley; husband, Etheridge Duncan; brother, James H. Miley.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Gary) Cotton, Arminda Henke and Brooke Howard; son, Danny (Ann) Duncan; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Mount Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Monday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved