Carolyn S. Duncan, 72, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Miley; husband, Etheridge Duncan; brother, James H. Miley.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Gary) Cotton, Arminda Henke and Brooke Howard; son, Danny (Ann) Duncan; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Mount Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Monday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store