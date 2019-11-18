Carolyn Sue Molisee Puckett, 78, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Mrs. Puckett was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on Nov. 4, 1941, to the late James Willard and Margie 'Lucille' (Hagan) Molisee. She was a retired teacher after 30 years of service with the Jefferson County Public School System. She was a faithful member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Bremen Ohio Garden Club and Piece Makers Quilting Group.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 45 years, David Puckett; daughters, Susan (Ben) Warrell and Mollie (Samuel Miller) Puckett; grandson, Paul David Warrell; brother, Billy (Debbie) Molisee; nephews, Jamie and Mike Molisee; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, Nov. 25, at Mount Holly United Methodist Church, 804 Mount Holly Road, Fairdale. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 3-8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway and after 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.

