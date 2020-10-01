Carolyn Sue Price, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sarah Bracy; husband, Milton Price; brothers, Robert and James Bracy.

She is survived by her children, Cindy (Steven) Young, Milton (Janet) Price Jr., Duane (Kitty) Price and Jennifer (Timmy) Frye; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Mary Stanley and Glenda Watkins; brother, Steve (Vada) Bracy; and sister, Tammy Jo Cornwell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Shepherdsville Gospel Chapel on Hester Street with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Friday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church.



