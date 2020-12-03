Cary Thomas Brown, 23, of Boston, Ky., died on Nov. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Brian David Brown and Susan Miller Brown; siblings, Rowan Joy Brown and Aaron David Brown; grandparents, Kenton and Catherine Brown, Vallie and Iris Bauer and Thomas and Betty Miller; many bereaved aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be remembered at a future celebration of his life when friends and family can safely gather. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston was in charge of arrangements.



