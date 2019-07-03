Catherine Metcalf, 95, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side. < br /> She was a retired teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools, beloved by former students and teachers. She was the former owner of Hardin & Metcalf Peach Orchard in Shepherdsville.

She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville and a the Bullitt County Woman's Club.

She resided on her family farm, which has been in her family since 1876. She was a descendant of Gov. Thomas Metcalf of Kentucky. Her family was one of the earliest settlers in Kentucky with Hardin and Metcalf counties named after her family.

She was one of the first women in the University of Kentucky Marching Band.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Grace (Hall) Hardin; husband, Lloyd Metcalf; sister-in-law, Charlotte Lutz; and brothers-in-law, Ray Lutz and Lowell Metcalf.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Carol (Michael) McLaughlin; grandsons, Lloyd (Sarra) Braden and Major Gerald (Sara) Braden of the U.S. Army; great-grandchildren, Skylar Braden and Micah Braden; sister-in-law, Mary Metcalf; special friends, Larry and Thelma Coy; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville, 254 S. Buckman St., with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Friends may pay their respects from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St., and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

