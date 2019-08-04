Cecil Elwood Blair

Obituary
Cecil Elwood Blair, 78, of Boston, Ky., died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lee Adams Blair; son, Carl Edward Blair; and parents, Ollie and Elsie Elkins Blair.
He is survived by his three sons, Cecil Bruce (Barbie) Blair, Carl Edward (Suki) Blair and Kenneth Wayne (Theresa) Blair; two daughters, Kimberly Anne Varner and Susan Marie Blair McCubbins; two brothers, Donnie Blair and Gary Blair; two sisters, Donna Hughes and Jan Whitaker; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Noon-8 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 7, 2019
