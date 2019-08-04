Cecil Elwood Blair, 78, of Boston, Ky., died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lee Adams Blair; son, Carl Edward Blair; and parents, Ollie and Elsie Elkins Blair.

He is survived by his three sons, Cecil Bruce (Barbie) Blair, Carl Edward (Suki) Blair and Kenneth Wayne (Theresa) Blair; two daughters, Kimberly Anne Varner and Susan Marie Blair McCubbins; two brothers, Donnie Blair and Gary Blair; two sisters, Donna Hughes and Jan Whitaker; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Noon-8 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

