Cecil Ray Robinson, 74, of Leitchfield, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John 'Sammy' and Oleen (Hughes) Robinson; brother, Johnny Robinson; sister, Marietta Burns; and great-grandson, Draven Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pam Robinson; daughters, Tina Jerebek and Patti Hughes; son, Tim Sears; daughters, Angie Prewitt and Renee Mitchell; sons, Matthew Sears and Jacob Sears; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services at Hardy-Close Funeral Home are private and limited to the closest of family. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 15, 2020