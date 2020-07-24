1/
Charlene C. Gross
Mrs. Charlene C. Gross, 76, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Mrs. Gross was born in Evansville, Ind., on May 6, 1944, to the late Robert L. and Florence Leonard.
She was Catholic by faith, a secretary for DeSales High School Athletic Department and she worked in the SDS Department for International Harvester. Most recently, she compassionately served families at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.
Charlene was a cherished wife, mother, Mamaw, aunt and friend. She will be profoundly missed.
Her sister, Elizabeth 'Liz' Ray, preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Victor C. Gross; son, Charles R. (Melissa) Gross; granddaughters, Mirande and Alexis; brother, James (Betty) Leonard; nieces and nephews, Jodie, Jill and Jeff Leonard and Mike Ray; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 27, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Charlene was the host mother of one of the boys I had the chance to lead in Louisville at De Sales High School.
I will remember her as a smiling woman always inviting me at "The smokers paradise" that was the name we gave to her office at De Sales.
To Vic, her husband, and her son the certainty that my prayers to Our Lord will be for her.
Thanks Mamacita for all the beautiful and laughing moments we spent with Vic and Rick.
God bless you.
Carlos Enrique Enrich
Friend
