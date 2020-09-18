Charles B. Moore, 85, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dolly Martin Moore; and two brothers, Junior and TJ Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Jean Wilson Moore; children, Trish, Doug, Janet, David, Donna, Katrina and Crystal; brother, Jack; sister, Jerri; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with inurnment in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.



