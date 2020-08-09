1/
Charles "ChucK" Cook
Charles 'Chuck' Cook, 63, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberley Cook; and his parents, Martin and Renah Cook.
He is survived by his daughter, Misty (Milt) Senn; sons, Bobby (Shannon) Jarrett, Josh (Lynn) Jarrett and Nick (Ashley) Jarrett; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Twiala (Cheri) Sanders; brothers, Roger Cook and Mike (Mary) Cook.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. The family followed the wishes of Charles and chosen cremation.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
