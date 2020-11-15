Charles (Charlie) Dwayne Fackler, 75, of Lawrenceburg, passed from his life on Nov. 13, 2020. He was born on Aug. 2, 1945, to the late Francis Carrol and Bertha Eagle Fackler in Jefferson County, Ky.

Charlie was a truck driver for Holland Express after he graduated from Christ the King Catholic School. He lived in Brandenburg as a child. Charlie was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

He was also a member of Anderson VFW. His hobbies were fishing and hunting where he had even won some competitions.

Charlie was married to Rhonda Tinsley Facker. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Lowborn and Wendy (Travis) Harley; a son, Jacob (Paige) Waldridge; a sister, Carolyn (Dennis) Robben; three brothers, Danny (Linda) Fackler, Tim (Janet) Fackler and Toney (Helen) Fackler; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Carrol and Bertha Eagle Fackler; a son, Charles Fackler Jr.; and three brothers, John, Mike and Joe Fackler. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. Burial will be held at Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville, Ky., at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Knights of Columbus members will serve as pallbearers and the Rev. Jeffrey Estacio will conduct the funeral mass. Safely Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Helen J. Mullins, 94, of Lebanon Junction, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd E. and Ruth Whitman McNeely; brothers, Maxwell, Leo, Franklin, Rodney and Jerry McNeely; sisters, Anise Varney, Levedah Fleming and Ardell Conley.

She is survived by her husband, William 'Paul' Mullins; son, Randall G. (Karen) Dingess; stepson, Leon (Jane) Mullins; stepdaughter, Paula Gardner; two grandsons; four step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Staggs; and brother, James McNeely.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday.



